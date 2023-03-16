Minnesota Whitecaps make all the right moves to topple Boston Pride in first game of semifinal

Powered by a Jonna Albers hat trick and taking advantage of a slurry of Boston turnovers, No. 4 Minnesota upset No. 1 Boston, 5-2, Thursday night at Bentley Arena. The Pride will need to win the next two games to advance to next Sunday’s championship game for a chance to defend their PHF title.

But the playoffs are a new season, and the Whitecaps showed that in the semifinal’s first game.

WALTHAM — The Boston Pride entered the Premier Hockey Federation best-of-three semifinal confident. The Pride had the top seed, the league’s top scorer in Loren Gabel, and a 4-0 record against their opponent, the Minnesota Whitecaps in the regular season. The Whitecaps also entered the playoffs on an eight-game losing streak.

“We weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be,” said Pride coach Paul Mara. “Minnesota played fancy and free and they had nothing to lose. They were a lot looser than we were. We gripped our sticks a little too tight.”

The Whitecaps (11-11-3) stunned the Pride with quick pressure off the puck drop. They tested Boston goalie Corinne Schroeder three times before Ronja Mogren sent a slapper into the net just 2:55 into the game to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Boston picked up the pace immediately after, with Kaleigh Fratkin and Gabel lodging hard shots on Minnesota goaltender Amanda Leveille in the minutes that followed.

With six minutes to go in the first, the Pride (19-5-1) got the game’s first power play, but it did not initially go as they expected. A turnover in the Whitecaps’ zone allowed Albers to score shorthanded and take a 2-0 lead. Frustrated, Fratkin moved the puck well on the following play and sent a soaring shot towards Leveille, which Becca Gilmore tipped in for Boston’s first goal of the game.

That tally gave the Pride some of their swagger back. Soon after, Jillian Dempsey blocked a Whitecaps’ shot with her leg, and it ricocheted to a teammate, setting up a game-tying goal for Gabel with three minutes left in the first.

Turnovers plagued both teams in the second period, and neither team was able to take advantage of their power play opportunities, keeping the score tied, 2-2.

“We had a couple of mental breakdowns,” said Mara.

After peppering Minnesota early in the third period, the Pride found themselves on the penalty kill for much of the middle part of the frame. The Pride killed off a Kali Flanagan tripping call, but seconds later were called for too many skaters. Albers scored her second goal of the evening on the resulting power play, giving the Whitecaps a 3-2 lead with 8:40 remaining in regulation. Two minutes later, Pride defender Olivia Zafuto was injured by a Minnesota player, but it didn’t result in a penalty, angering the crowd and Mara.

The Pride pulled Schroeder late in the third for the extra attacker, andFlanagan and Sammy Davis had strong opportunities stopped by Leveille in the final 1:30 of the game. The worn-down Pride couldn’t keep the Whitecaps from scoring two empty-net goals, one from Sydney Brodt and one from Albers, securing the victory.

Despite Schroeder’s 31 saves, the Pride found themselves in a spot they haven’t been much this season: the loser.

“In a three-game series, it’s definitely easier to deal with a loss like this,” said Mara. “We have the confidence in our team that we’ll be just fine on Saturday.”

Before the game, PHF commissioner Reagan Carey spoke to the new heights the PHF has reached in their eighth season, including returning to a best-of-three semifinal for the first time in several years.

“Our goal is to make it as competitive as can be,” said Carey exclusively to the Globe. “We are getting more mature as a league, and to be able to have fans get to cheer for their teams and have more competitive opportunities to see who can sustain those performances over the course of the playoffs is very fun. At the end of the day, we only have one championship game, so there is a bit of an imbalance there. [The semifinals] are a good first step for us.”