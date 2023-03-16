Patriots agree to terms with linebacker Mack Wilson on one-year contract

Heading into his fifth season, Wilson can earn up to $2.2 million on the deal, according to NFL Media.

“Let’s get to it, Patriots,” Wilson posted on his social media accounts.

The Patriots locked up another internal free agent Thursday, agreeing to terms with linebacker Mack Wilson on a one-year contract, a league source confirmed.

Wilson collected 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble last season, his first in New England after being acquired from the Browns for Chase Winovich.

Wilson played in all 17 games, though his role on defense decreased dramatically through the course of the season and he was limited to special teams over the last five games.

Signing the 25-year-old Wilson means the Patriots will have their entire linebacking corps from 2022 back, including Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, and Raekwon McMillan.

The club could be close to adding to the room, as The Score reported that they hosted former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on a free agent visit. Van Ginkel had 47 tackles and an interception last season, when he played mostly on the outside. He also has considerable special teams experience.

Additionally, ESPN reported that free safety Taylor Rapp, ex- of the Rams, will be in for a visit. A veteran of 48 starts, Rapp could help fill the void left by Devin McCourty’s retirement. He racked up 92 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions in 2022.

Receiver Bisi Johnson is also visiting New England, according to an NFL Media report.

Johnson has 45 catches for 483 yards and 3 touchdowns in 32 career games, but hasn’t played in a game since 2020 after suffering ACL tears in training camp in 2021 and 2022.

