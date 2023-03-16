fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women: Sacred Heart 57, Southern 47

Sacred Heart women defeat Southern for first NCAA Tournament victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated March 16, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Sacred Heart's Olivia Tucker, right, and Ny'Ceara Pryor (1) celebrate with teammates after a 57-47 victory against Southern in a First Four game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)Tony Avelar/Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Kelsey Wood had her second double-double of the season, Ny’Ceara Pryor added 11 points, 8 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and Sacred Heart won its first NCAA Tournament game with a 57-47 victory over Southern on Wednesday night in the First Four.

Sacred Heart (19-13), which has won six games in a row, plays fifth-ranked and top-seeded Stanford in the first round Friday.

Wood finished with 10 points and a season-high tying 11 rebounds, and Olivia Tucker added 13 points on 5-of-18 shooting, 1 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Pioneers.

Genovea Johnson, the only Southern player to score in double figures, finished with 13 points.

The Jaguars (18-15) had won five games in a row and nine of their last 10.


