Sacred Heart women defeat Southern for first NCAA Tournament victory

Sacred Heart's Olivia Tucker, right, and Ny'Ceara Pryor (1) celebrate with teammates after a 57-47 victory against Southern in a First Four game in the NCAA college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Tony Avelar/Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Kelsey Wood had her second double-double of the season, Ny’Ceara Pryor added 11 points, 8 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists and Sacred Heart won its first NCAA Tournament game with a 57-47 victory over Southern on Wednesday night in the First Four.

Sacred Heart (19-13), which has won six games in a row, plays fifth-ranked and top-seeded Stanford in the first round Friday.