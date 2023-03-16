South Carolina’s top class aiming for one last pinnacle

“I think we’ve build such a great bond, ‘The Freshies’ group,” Boston said Thursday. “To be on the last go-round with them, it’s just, like, super fun.”

The Gamecocks’ incomparable quintet of players — led by All-American Aliyah Boston and leading scorer Zia Cooke — arrived to enormous promise in 2019-20 and have more than lived up to those expectations with three regular-season Southeastern Conference titles, three league tournament crowns, two Final Fours, and last year’s national championship.

Undefeated South Carolina (32-0) will start defending its NCAA crown Friday against No. 16 seed Norfolk State (26-6). Eighth-seeded South Florida (26-6) plays No. 9 seed Marquette (21-10) to open the day in Columbia.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley lured four of the country’s top 11 players in 2019, even coming off a down year — for her, anyway — finishing second in the SEC and getting knocked out in the Sweet 16.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 force who’s the reigning AP player of the year, was third overall in that incoming 2019 class, right in front of her future teammate Cooke. Forward Laeticia Amihere was 10th overall and Brea Beal, the Gamecocks’ defensive stopper, was 11th.

Olivia Thompson, from nearby Lexington, is the fifth “Freshie.”

Together, they’ve piled up team and individual accomplishments, a haul that could’ve been even greater had their freshman season not ended without an NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19. That season, the Gamecocks were on a 26-game win streak after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament titles.

Perhaps just as important, Beal said, the crew stayed throughout to achieve what they have.

“You don’t really have situations like this where a group comes in from a class and they all stick together to the end,” said Beal, the SEC’s co-defensive player of the year alongside Boston.

There were valleys along with the peaks, Beal said, but the way the quintet encouraged one another and held each other up was essential to the bond they built.

“It was just amazing,” Beal said. “Everybody can see that.”

Stanford showing Heart

Laughter and good-natured screams echoed off the walls of Stanford’s locker room Thursday morning with NCAA Tournament preparation in full swing. You’d never know these were the same women who made an early exit from the Pac-12 Tournament a week ago, bounced by UCLA.

Shaken, Stanford needed a serious heart-to-heart to find that joy again. The players and the coaching staff sat together in a circle after dinner at the hotel in Las Vegas and talked about accountability and what would be needed from everybody to make another special March run.

Then, they came home to the Bay Area and met again, players-only this time.

“Obviously the Pac-12 Tournament didn’t end the way we wanted it to but we’ve had a great week of practice and we’re a completely different team than we were a week ago,” senior Hannah Jump said. “We’re completely ready to bounce back and just have fun, play with a smile, and just play with joy.”

Top-seeded Stanford (28-5) will open its NCAA quest Friday with a matchup against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart (19-13), which beat Southern in a First Four game Wednesday night for its first NCAA win in school history.

Despite the disappointment at the conference tournament, Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer considers the rest that her players received as key benefit. She sensed they were spent during that full team meeting.

“What came through, the message from the team was that they’re close and they are committed to each other, and that’s where you want them to be, that they’re going to work hard, that they want to play, play hard,” VanDerveer said. “What I saw more than anything was just, we need a break. I saw this with our Olympic team, maybe people feeling some pressure. I’m just like, ‘Let’s just take a break, get away from it, and just say, all right, now we’re coming back with the tournament.’ ”

Sacred Heart (19-13) celebrated Wednesday night, then was in the film room first thing Thursday, ready to keep proving people wrong after a 2-9 start to this season.

“Obviously this is the biggest team we’ve ever played against,” said Pioneers coach Jessica Mannetti, whose team must contend with Cameron Brink and her 111 blocks this season.

Still, Mannetti reminded her team that a No. 16 seed has pulled off an improbable victory in the first round before: Just so happens that was Harvard stunning Stanford right here 25 years ago.

“She said it was Stanford,” freshman Ny’Ceara Pryor said, “But why not Sacred Heart.”

Clark packs the house

Georgia coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson got a phone call from her panicked sister.

“She said, ‘I’m not going to get tickets, it’s sold out,’” Abrahamson-Henderson said Thursday about the NCAA Tournament games at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Your sister is the head coach at Georgia. You’ll be getting tickets. You’ll be fine.’ ”

The Seattle Regional 4 games on Friday — featuring second-seed Iowa against No. 15 seed Southeastern Louisiana and seventh-seed Florida State vs. No. 10 seed Georgia — were gone within a hour after going on sale Monday morning.

It’s the star power of the Hawkeyes, who have played in front of sold-out crowds at home and large road crowds drawn by an offense that averages a nation-best 87.5 points, led by guard Caitlin Clark.

“I think maybe we’ve gotten kind of used to our fans being as incredible as they are,” said Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who is third in the nation in scoring at 27 points per game. “I think it just shows the excitement in our community about women’s basketball and that’s the excitement that it could be like all around the country.”

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said that she’s been surprised by Clark’s reception as they traveled this season.

“What has been surprising to me is when we go on the road and when I see, in Maryland, girls with signs, ‘I’m from Massachusetts and I came here to see you play. “We were at Nebraska and there’s a sign, ‘I’m your biggest fan in North Dakota.’

“People are traveling miles to see this team and to see Caitlin play.”

A total of 14,382 tickets were sold for the weekend, matching last year’s total for the two NCAA sessions in Iowa City — the highest attendance for the tournament outside of the Final Four.

Utah hopes its offense can carry deep run

Utah is hungry to take a historic season one step further. The No. 2 Utes have a powerful enough offense to make big things happen in March.

Utah boasts the nation’s fourth best scoring team, averaging 83.5 points on 48.5 percent shooting per game, and ranks in the top 10 nationally in five major statistical categories. That efficient and potent attack helped the Utes clinch a share of their first Pac-12 title with a victory over Stanford in their regular season finale.

“It was just a moment where we proved to ourselves that we could really just do what we put our mind to, because that was one of our biggest goals starting the season out, and we accomplished that,” junior forward Alissa Pili said.

Utah (25-4) will put its offense to the test in the first round against No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb (29-4) on Friday. Seventh-seeded North Carolina State (20-11) faces No. 10 seed Princeton (23-5) in the other first-round game in Salt Lake City.

Pili helped spearhead Utah’s evolution into Pac-12 co-champion with her dominance around the basket. The USC transfer led the league in scoring (20.3 ppg) and field goal percentage (58.5 percent). Pili’s unique blend of athleticism has made guarding her a nightmare for opposing defenses.

“She would have made a heck of a football player,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “She’s powerful like that but she’s incredibly graceful and explosive. So it’s just a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.”

The Utes suffered an unexpected loss to Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals while playing without injured point guard Issy Palmer. A two-week layoff has given Palmer time to rehabilitate, and she will likely play on Friday.

“The rest time has been critical to get her back,” Roberts said. “We’ll see how the next 24 hours go, but we anticipate her [being] back.”