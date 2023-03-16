Ohio State, the nation’s best team, stands between Northeastern and another women’s hockey title game

When the two take the ice in a national semifinal at the NCAA Frozen Four on Friday afternoon in Duluth, Minn., both will be looking to again make a mark in women’s hockey history. Will Ohio State successfully return to the title game and a chance to defend their 2022 national championship? Can Northeastern, in its third consecutive Frozen Four, win a 23rd consecutive game and itself make it back to the national championship game after last year’s semifinal heartbreak?

On Oct. 8, 1999, Ohio State played their first regular season Division 1 women’s hockey game. The opponent? Northeastern, a program that dated to the late 1970s and had been home to some of the sport’s pioneers. The Huskies won a 6-0 shutout that day, but fast forward 24 years, and the Buckeyes are one of the nation’s most formidable programs.

Advertisement

“We’ve been preparing for this moment for the last five-plus years,” said senior Megan Carter. “Obviously, we have some unfinished business.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Huskies (34-2-1) have faced tall tasks in their last three Frozen Fours, battling Minnesota-Duluth into overtime the last two years. But this year’s might be the most daunting. Ohio State (32-5-2) is the top team in the nation. Defender Sophie Jaques and forward Jenn Gardiner were named All-Americans on Thursday. Emma Maltais, a graduate forward and 2022 Olympic gold medalist for Canada, made an excellent case for All-American status with 47 points this season. Their top two lines are fast and dangerous.

“The one thing I know will happen tomorrow is that in the first five minutes, Ohio State is going to come at us like there are 10 players on the ice, and we have to be ready to weather that storm,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint, who was named National Coach of the Year Thursday. “Once we can settle into that, it’s going to be a really good hockey game.

Advertisement

Ohio State, the WCHA regular-season champion, also leads the nation with a .333 power-play percentage. Last weekend against Quinnipiac, the Buckeyes were 2-for-3 on the power play, a major portion of their 5-2 victory.

Six-time Hockey East champion Northeastern’s work on the penalty kill has been impressive, only allowing eight goals on 97 opportunities. But Ohio State’s speed and scoring depth shine on the power play. Northeastern, which plays a relatively clean game, will need to continue.

First-team All-American and Patty Kazmaier top-three finalist Alina Mueller continues to be the Huskies’ key to victory, and Ohio State will provide the Swiss Olympian the uptempo level of play she thrives in. Mueller and her linemates Maureen Murphy and Chloe Aurard will need to replicate the tenacity they showed in the opening minutes of Northeastern’s third period of their NCAA semifinal last Saturday against Yale, which they won 4-1.

In the opening five minutes of the third, the dominating top trio didn’t hesitate to get pucks on net, and it took Yale out of the game. Against Ohio State, Northeastern needs to carry that quick-moving mindset throughout the entire game and not get nervous at the caliber of play.

“Yale came at us quick, but eventually we settled in, and it went back and forth,” said Flint. “I think the players really fed off that.”

Gwyneth Philips, named Goaltender of the Year on Thursday, will draw upon her 38-save performance in what was her first NCAA tournament action. She didn’t hesitate to ask for help from teammates to get settled, and eventually turned in the best performance of her career. Philips will see the same pace of shooting from Ohio State that she saw out of Yale’s second period barrage last week.

Advertisement

Ohio State is not unbeatable — they lost in the WCHA title game to Minnesota two weeks ago — but they will be Northeastern’s toughest test of the year. Flint believes his Huskies have the strategy to come out on the other side and move to Sunday’s national title game. It figures to be far closer than the first time the teams met, and representative of how far both programs have come.

“They’re fast, they’re tenacious, but there are ways you can break them down,” said Flint. “If you let them push you around, you’re in trouble. If you push back, it’ll be a good hockey game.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.