Macron, risking backlash, pushes through law raising retirement age

After three meetings Thursday with Macron and a last-minute discussion with her Cabinet, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne informed the National Assembly, or lower house, of the government’s decision. She was met by heckling, booing, and vociferous chanting of the “Marseillaise,” France’s national anthem, and had to wait several minutes before being able to speak.

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron, worried that France’s parliament would not approve a fiercely contested bill raising the retirement age to 64 from 62, opted to ram the legislation through Thursday without a full parliamentary vote, a decision certain to inflame an already tense confrontation over the measure.

“We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions,” Borne told lawmakers. “The reform is necessary.”

Earlier, Macron told government ministers, “My interest would have been to go to a vote,” according to the Élysée Palace, “but I consider that at the present time, the financial and economic risks are too great.” He added, “One cannot play with the future of the country.”

The risk now for Macron is that enacting a retirement age of 64 without a full vote in parliament smacks of the kind of contempt and aloofness of which he has sometimes been accused. The yellow-vest movement during his first term, an enormous and sustained protest against proposed fuel increases and other measures, marked Macron. Rule by diktat was not the image he wanted to project during his second term. He has tried hard to project a milder Macron, more ready to listen, less inclined to rule alone.

But the two-month confrontation over his pension plan had already revealed a weakened and more isolated president, with fewer allies whom he could trust.

The Senate, or upper house, approved the bill early Thursday. But the disarray in the lower house occurred because Macron’s Renaissance party does not hold a parliamentary majority, and even the center-right Republicans, who once pushed for raising the retirement to 65, were hesitant to give Macron the support he needed as nationwide protests against the measure grew.

In the end, there was no assurance of enough parliamentary support for the measure — and now there is no assurance of any respite for Macron.

The decision to avoid a National Assembly vote, which will be regarded by Macron’s political opponents as antidemocratic even though it is legal, came after two months of major demonstrations and intermittent strikes that revealed the abyss between Macron, who believes that this “choice of society,” as he once put it, is essential to France’s economic future, and the millions of French people who see the changes as an assault on their way of life.

Macron, 45, was not prepared to face the acute embarrassment of defeat on an overhaul he had sought since taking office in 2017. A first attempt to alter pensions in 2019 also provoked protests and strikes; it collapsed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extraordinary confession of weakness,” said Marine Le Pen, leader of the nationalist, extreme-right National Rally party. “It is the expression of the total failure of Emmanuel Macron.” She had the air of a politician with renewed confidence in her future.

The government used a measure — known as the 49.3, after the relevant article of the constitution — that allows certain bills to be passed without a vote. Opposition lawmakers now have 24 hours to file a no-confidence motion and have vowed to do so.

If the no-confidence motion is rejected, the bill stands and becomes the law of the land. If the no-confidence motion passes, Macron’s prime minister and Cabinet have to resign, and the bill is rejected.

At that point, Macron could reappoint Borne or appoint a new prime minister. But Macron, while he has not expressed it publicly, has left looming a threat to dissolve the National Assembly if a no-confidence motion passes — which would lead to new parliamentary elections.

Still, all of that is considered unlikely. Opposition parties on the left and far right would welcome new elections, but many Republicans — whose leadership has portrayed itself as an opposition party of stability — do not.

Macron and Borne tried to argue that the process they used was democratic because parliament will be able to vote, probably on Monday, on the no-confidence motion.

“There will be a vote on the text. It’s foreseen in our institutions, and it’s the no-confidence motion,” Macron told ministers. Borne told the National Assembly that, through the no-confidence motion, “parliamentary democracy will have the last word.”

But the appearance of a French democracy weakened through decree, without the National Assembly ever voting on the law, was widespread.

Laurent Berger, leader of the moderate French Democratic Confederation of Labor union, called the decision to ram through the bill “democratic iniquity.” He added that “the government had demonstrated that it does not have a majority to approve increasing the legal retirement age by two years.”

The government used Article 49.3 of the constitution several times last year to pass budget bills, but the pension bill is a far more contentious and consequential. Because many French people view social solidarity as the core of the national economic model, and because work is widely viewed as a sentence only offset by the pleasures of a retiree’s life, raising the retirement age has become a pivotal test of what society France wants.

Borne, in effect speaking for the silent majority that twice elected Macron over Le Pen and prefers him to the extremes of left and right, told the National Assembly: “Because I am attached to our social model, and because I believe in parliamentary democracy, I am engaging my responsibility on your reform, on the text agreed to in this parliament.”

If the vote of censure passes, she is the one who will lose her job as prime minister. As for Macron, his term runs until 2027, but, for now, his passage to that date looks distinctly turbulent.