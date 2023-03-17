Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s March 25, 1977, setlist

The setlist from the final show of Bruce Springsteen’s four-night run at the Music Hall 46 years ago:

“Don’t Look Back”

“Spirit in the Night”

“Incident on 57th Street”

“Thunder Road”

“Mona” / “She’s the One”

“Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (with the Miami Horns)

“Action in the Streets” (with the Miami Horns)

“It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City”

“Backstreets”

“Jungleland”

“Rosalita” (with the Miami Horns)

Encore

“Born to Run”

“Quarter to Three” (with the Miami Horns)

“Little Latin Lupe Lu” (with the Miami Horns)

“You Can’t Sit Down” (with the Miami Horns)

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” (with the Miami Horns)

Source: “Backstreets: Springsteen, The Man and His Music”







