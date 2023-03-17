Keri Russell returns to TV in ‘The Diplomat’

Matthew Rhys is currently back on TV with the second season of HBO’s “Perry Mason.” Next month, his “The Americans” and real-life wife, Keri Russell, will also be back on TV. She’s starring in a new Netflix political thriller called “The Diplomat,” which will premiere on April 20.

The eight-episode first season, filmed in London and Paris, gives us Russell as the new US ambassador to the UK. In her role there, she will need to defuse international incidents and find allies in London. Meanwhile, she is working on her marriage to a fellow diplomat played by Rufus Sewell.