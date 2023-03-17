National Grid outlines plans for summer electric rate cut

National Grid said Thursday that it plans to cut its electric supply rates this summer, after a steep increase in the winter months.

The utility, one of two major electric suppliers in Eastern Massachusetts, filed plans with state regulators to cut its summer electric supply rates by 58 percent, to 14.1 cents per kilowatt hour, effective May 1. The rates would still be 18 percent higher than the same period last year.

When factoring in delivery charges as well, the monthly bill for the typical residential customer would drop by 39 percent, from $297.22 to $181.83, the utility said.