Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, March 20-26

Start off your week at the 14th Annual Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival. Cyclist or not, everyone is welcome to celebrate travel and exercise with a series of short films. Held at the Somerville Theatre, the social hour starts at 6 p.m. and the films start at 7 p.m. Tickets: $24 in advance, $29 day-of-show. ciclismoclassico.com/community/events/film-festival/

Starting Tuesday

Broadway to Boston

Stroll into Emerson Colonial Theatre for Into The Woods. Beloved Broadway stars will appear in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony-winning musical to honor Sondheim’s legacy. Runs through April 2. Times vary. Find tickets, starting at $39, at emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

Advertisement

Saturday and Sunday

Book It

Enjoy a serene weekend with reading material from the Gently Used Book Sale at Gore Place in Waltham. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardcover books are $2. On both days, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Carriage House. Masks or facial coverings are required. Free. goreplace.org

Saturday and Sunday

Classical Tunes

Try to compose yourself at Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony. Music director Martin Pearlman will lead an all-Mozart program that features violinist Christina Day Martinson, violist Jason Fisher, and Boston Baroque’s orchestra. Saturday’s event will be held in GBH’s Calderwood Studio at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s event will be held in NEC’s Jordan Hall at 3 p.m. In-person tickets start at $25. Online tickets start at $9. baroque.boston

Sunday

Fight to End Hunger

Help raise awareness about food insecurity at the Empty Bowls Event of Roslindale and Hyde Park. Grab a handmade ceramic bowl by Create: Art In Community, fill it with soup from local restaurants, and take the bowl home. There will be takeout options. Held in The Substation at 4228 Washington Street, Roslindale, the event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is $30; pay-what-you-can tickets available. Proceeds go to community organizations. createartincommunity.com/emptybowls

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.