Remaking a kitchen originally inspired by a Vermont sugar shack

1 Palecek stools with woven jute rope backs and blue faux leather seats are comfortable, practical, and tie to the Dash & Albert indoor-outdoor runner. “The larger island provides more seating and closed storage, which were both priorities,” Sheehan says.

Although the new owners of this 1950s farmhouse in Sherborn loved the shell of the kitchen — an addition inspired by Vermont sugar shacks —they renovated the space to better suit their young family. So, the couple hired the firm that originally designed it, R & P Lowell Architects, along with interior designer Jessie Sheehan, to reimagine it. “The kitchen remained in the same footprint in order preserve and highlight the salvaged wood beams and cupola that draws in natural sunlight, but changed just about everything else,” Sheehan says. “It’s now a bright, family-friendly kitchen.”

2 She pulled the paint color for the walls — Benjamin Moore Classic Gray — from the tiles. “Using subtle shades of white adds interest while allowing the beams to pop,” the designer says.

3 Eliminating upper cabinetry, concealing the hood in a soffit, and choosing glazed ceramic subway tiles that meld with the walls, Sheehan made the range niche feel expansive, airy, and cohesive. Sconces hung above storage niches provide ambient light.

4 Recessed ceiling lights replace surface-mounted track lighting and a trio of library sconces in antique brass punctuate the wall over the enamel cast-iron sink where the team enlarged the windows.

5 Tower cabinets from Crown Point Cabinetry hide small appliances, decreasing visible clutter, which was a top goal for the clients. Satin brass hardware by Classic Brass contrasts the polished nickel faucet for a curated look.

6 Carrara countertops are a fresh, timeless update from the prior black granite counters. “We brought it up behind the sink to just under the sill to protect the wall from splashes,” Sheehan says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.