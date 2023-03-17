For sale: Homes set on foundations of granite sourced from local quarries

$749,000
20 HOUSTON AVENUE / MILTON
SQUARE FEET 1,632
LOT SIZE 0.41 acre
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1920s
PROS Set on an expansive triple lot, this 1878 Queen Anne Victorian rests on granite stones likely cut from the nearby Quincy quarries. An arched entry is flanked by two half-moon windows on the enclosed wraparound porch. Enter a large foyer full of ornate woodwork, where the grand staircase has its own window alcove on the landing. French doors at left open to a living room with fireplace and bench seat in the window bay; the dining room offers a built-in china cabinet. The kitchen is dated but spacious and includes a pantry and nearby half bath. A back mudroom leads out to the large yard and garage. Four bedrooms share a full bath on the second floor; there’s also a walk-up attic. CONS Sold as-is; needs cosmetic work.
Lauren Greeley, Coldwell Banker, 617-967-8539, lauren.greeley@cbrealty.com
$1,499,900
23 GRANITE STREET / ROCKPORT
SQUARE FEET 3,705
LOT SIZE 0.23 acre
BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 3 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $420,000 in 2007
PROS Built in 1901 for the head of the Rockport Granite Co. (and set on stone from its quarry), this Colonial Revival is perched above downtown’s shops and beaches. From the wraparound porch, enter a foyer with built-in bench. French doors at right open to a study with tiled fireplace and an attached sunroom; at left, find living and dining rooms with bow windows and oak floors. The kitchen has granite counters and breakfast bar, maple cabinets, and stainless appliances; a half bath is nearby. A mudroom with laundry leads out to a huge two-tiered deck. The second floor has five bedrooms, two baths, and a hallway reading nook; the top floor holds bonus rooms (one with ocean views) and a bath. CONS No garage; upstairs baths could use a refresh.
Richard Wilcox, Distinctly New England, 508-922-3499, DistinctlyNewEnglandRE.com
