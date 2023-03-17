Boston police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting last month

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man last month, police said Friday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Stephen Freeman, 33, of Boston, was arrested in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Hammond Street on a warrant for the murder of Terrell Banks, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

Freeman is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.