Boston police make arrest in connection with fatal shooting last month

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a Boston man last month, police said Friday.
Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Stephen Freeman, 33, of Boston, was arrested in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Hammond Street on a warrant for the murder of Terrell Banks, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Freeman is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.
On Feb. 18, around 11:34 p.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 958 Tremont St., authorities said. Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, police said. Both men were hospitalized and Banks, 37, later died from his injuries, according to police.
Advertisement
Freeman is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Friday, officials said.
The shooting remains under investigation, police said, and anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.