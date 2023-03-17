Dunkin’ officially retires its Dunkaccino. Fans are devastated

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience. The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future,” a spokesperson said .

The swirled blend of coffee and hot chocolate has officially been taken off the menu, the Canton-based chain confirmed with TODAY.com on Tuesday. At least for now.

After more than two decades of the Dunkaccino winning over hearts and tastebuds, no longer will Dunkin’ customers be able to “say hello” to Al Pacino’s “chocolate friend.”

The drink’s legend was popularized by the widely panned 2011 film “Jack and Jill,” starring Adam Sandler and Al Pacino. In the film, Sandler’s character, an advertising executive, convinces Pacino to star in an ad for Dunkin’. A somewhat absurd sequence ensues in which the Academy Award-winning actor flashes open a doughnut-lined suit, refers to himself as “Dunkaccino,” and raps that “everyone wants my Dunkaccino” to a hip-hop beat. The scene produced scores of memes and a popular Twitter account.

The news that the drink has been discontinued came as a heartbreaking shock to many this week — some of whom only knew of the drink through the movie and who mourned that they would never be able to try the unique concoction.

Others took the moment to recognize the Dunkaccino’s place in coffee history, such as it is.

“It predated other popular coffee beverages like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and I would argue its impact is just as great. Not everyone will remember it for the qualities of the drink itself, but it will be remembered,” tweeted one person about the departure of the beverage, which also came in a frozen variation.

Meanwhile, some Dunkin’ aficionados have pointed out the drink’s seeming absence from menus since last year. One person on Reddit stirred theories after posting an image of menu items supposedly set to be eliminated.

Another fan of the beloved blend said they have been complaining to the company for over a year — and attached a screenshot of a case they opened with Dunkin’ “asking why the Dunkaccino isn’t available anymore.”

The removal of the recognizable drink from the menu is in line with similar actions taken by other fast-food chains, including McDonald’s and Taco Bell, that have shuffled their available options — including some fan favorites — during the pandemic in an effort save time and streamline operations.

But that may not stop some hardcore fans.

Many have taken to social media to post videos and recipes of a mock Dunkaccino, with steaming hot chocolate and coffee naturally being the staple ingredients.

Finally, others won’t even notice that the drink is gone — having only heard of the drink through the memes.

In the words of Pacino, “Say [goodbye] to my little friend.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.