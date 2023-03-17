Healey asks Legislature for $20 million to help alleviate MBTA hiring woes

Amid safety issues and service woes that have lengthened commutes across the region, Governor Maura Healey is asking for $20 million in funding for the MBTA to “better recruit and retain employees to meet its needs and deliver safe, reliable service across the system.”

The proposal was included in a $734 million supplemental budget bill she filed Friday that seeks to make one-time investments as well as prepare state government for the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which Healey recently announced will end in May

The $20 million in funding, Healey wrote in a letter to lawmakers, could be used to attract employees through hiring and retention bonuses, increased pay for bus operators, and marketing campaigns to get potential hires to apply.