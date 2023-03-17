MBTA to offer train service to Gillette Stadium concerts this summer

Fans traveling to see the big-name artists performing at Gillette Stadium this year can take the commuter rail from Boston and Providence, the MBTA announced Thursday.

A limited number of tickets, listed for $20 roundtrip, will go on sale two weeks before each performance. The trains are expected to arrive an hour before each show and depart 30 minutes after, officials said.

Boston trains will depart from South Station and stop at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station. Providence trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops in Attleboro and Mansfield.