MBTA ‘optimistic’ it will lift speed restriction on Green Line Saturday morning, interim general manager says

“I’m optimistic that tomorrow we will be in a position to lift the global speed restriction on the Green [Line] at the start of service,” Gonneville said.

The Green Line is the final subway line to have restrictions lifted more than a week after the agency implemented systemwide slow downs, snarling commutes for riders who for years have been frustrated with the agency’s inconsistencies.

The global restrictions have been replaced by block speed restrictions, Gonneville said, which are “a length of track that may include multiple defects that need to be investigated or mitigated.” As the defects are corrected, the length of the block speed restriction is reduced until the block is removed, Gonneville added.

“As we continue to verify and validate track conditions, I’ll report on our findings and I will take the necessary actions to ensure that this never happens again,” Gonneville said. “A full and complete investigation is in process and I will take all necessary actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

The MBTA announced last Thursday that it would be putting a maximum 25-mile-per-hour speed limit — down from the normal top speed of 40 — in place across its Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines because of safety concerns raised by a state oversight agency.

By 10:30 a.m. last Friday, the agency had lifted the systemwide speed restriction, keeping it in place only on the Green Line and Mattapan Trolley Line, Gonneville said.

On Thursday, the MBTA announced it had lifted the speed restriction on the Mattapan trolley but would maintain it for the Green Line.

The restrictions came after inspectors with the Department of Public Utilities found problems on a stretch of Red Line track between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations, officials said. The “concerning conditions and violations of track standards ... required immediate corrective action,” a DPU spokesperson said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.





