From skiers to gardeners, this weekend’s weather has something for everybody

This weekend will provide some mild air on Saturday if you want to get out in the garden and some colder air on Sunday if you want to hit the ski slopes.

It’s a mid-march weekend and there’s something for everybody. I know some people really don’t like this month, but it’s one of those where you can get a little bit of spring if you want or you can head skiing.

Snow cover across New England is still running very high with the exception of the coastline where the ground is bare. Notice amounts are very high in northern New England, where this winter snowfall has actually been close to average.

Over the next three to four weeks we will have to monitor how quickly the snow melts. For now, skiing conditions are going to be remain fantastic.

Deep snow cover of over 2 feet persists across a large swath of New England. NOAA

Temperatures during Saturday will reach the lower 50s with perhaps a little sprinkle in the morning. Sunshine will be somewhat limited, but it will still be comfortable.

Winds will also not be a factor. A brief shot of cold air arrives for Sunday with blustery conditions and temperatures only in the ‘30s. It will feel markedly colder with the wind chill.

It will be 10 degrees or more colder Sunday with a brisk wind. NOAA

As we head into next week a slow moderation in temperature eventually brings milder than average conditions. It also looks quite dry. I don’t see any significant precipitation for the next week which is somewhat remarkable for the time of year. But after a relatively active weather pattern, I’m glad for the quiet.

The longer range outlook has no significant cold in sight. WeatherBELL

This is also the first weekend where there is over 12 hours of daylight this year. From this point, all the way until mid-September, daylight exceeds darkness. The strength of the sun is back to the same as late September, which means that if you are going to be outside sunscreen is in order.