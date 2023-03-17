Teen charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing fellow student in Brockton school

Brockton Police responded to the school at 1121 Warren Ave. for a report that a stabbing occurred inside the school shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.

The 16-year-old student accused of a stabbing a 17-year-old boy with a knife inside the Brockton Therapeutic Day School at Huntington Thursday morning is facing criminal charges, police said.

The 17-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he was “responsive and alert” and in the company of school administrators and family members, Duarte said.

The 16-year-old male student was taken into custody immediately after the incident, police said.

That student was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, said Jess Silva-Hodges, a spokeswoman for the Brockton Public Schools.

“All students were held in their classrooms for approximately one hour while police and school administrators investigated the incident,” Silva-Hodges said in an e-mail Thursday.

The therapeutic day school offers special education and support services to students with disabilities in grades 3 through 12, according to the Brockton Public Schools.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Michael Thomas, superintendent of the Brockton Public Schools, said the stabbing occurred inside the school, in a corridor by the gymnasium. It wasn’t clear how the boy got the knife into the school.

Thomas said the sensitivity levels of the metal detectors will be checked to make sure they are working properly, and the incident is being investigated by police and school officials.

Brockton Police detectives and school officials said the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.