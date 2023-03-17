Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Wrentham

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash Friday night in Wrentham after a pickup truck traveling on Route 140 veered left at a fork in the road and into oncoming traffic, the town’s police chief said.
The woman was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma pickup that struck a Hyundai Elantra around 7:50 p.m. in front Wrentham District Court, near East and Common streets, police chief Bill McGrath said.
She was taken by ambulance to King Philip Regional High School, where she was transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to a Rhode Island Hospital, he said.
The man who was driving the Huyndai also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, McGrath said.
Their conditions were not known late Friday night.
Officers who responded to the crash arrived to find the two vehicles heavily damaged in the center of the road. The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured, McGrath said.
State Police assisted Wrentham police by sending a crash reconstruction unit to the scene, Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an e-mail.
The crash is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.