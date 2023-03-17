Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on crash in Wrentham

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash Friday night in Wrentham after a pickup truck traveling on Route 140 veered left at a fork in the road and into oncoming traffic, the town’s police chief said.

The woman was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma pickup that struck a Hyundai Elantra around 7:50 p.m. in front Wrentham District Court, near East and Common streets, police chief Bill McGrath said.

She was taken by ambulance to King Philip Regional High School, where she was transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to a Rhode Island Hospital, he said.