Tips for protecting our democracy

Thanks to Scot Lehigh for his column, “Readers, what does it mean to be a good US citizen?” (Opinion, March 15). Citizens who are concerned about our democracy need to help to maintain it. They can:
- Stay informed
- Voice their views to individuals and newspaper editors
- Respect laws or change them nonviolently
- Support the teaching of civics
People also have to respect the knowledge of experts like scientists, contesting them only if that opposition is backed by solid evidence.
Janet King
Wellesley