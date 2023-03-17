Tips for protecting our democracy

Thanks to Scot Lehigh for his column, “Readers, what does it mean to be a good US citizen?” (Opinion, March 15). Citizens who are concerned about our democracy need to help to maintain it. They can:

Stay informed Voice their views to individuals and newspaper editors Respect laws or change them nonviolently Support the teaching of civics

People also have to respect the knowledge of experts like scientists, contesting them only if that opposition is backed by solid evidence.