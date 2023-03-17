We shouldn’t be having this debate about BPS in 2023

As I read the news about the Boston Public Schools seeking funding for a proposed new school in southern Dorchester and Mattapan (“City to seek funding for new school building,” Metro, March 14), at first I thought I was reading a chapter out of Jonathan Kozol’s “Death at an Early Age.” The description of what many of BPS’s school buildings look like inside is shocking: Schools without gyms, without libraries, without auditoriums. BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper said she was excited about “the opportunity to build a world-class facility to serve the Dorchester and Mattapan communities for generations to come.”

Parents need good schools for their children to succeed. Decaying school buildings cannot be acceptable to anyone serious about educating our young folk.