Adama Sanogo’s hot shooting propels UConn past Iona in first round of men’s NCAA Tournament

Iona (27-8) had its 14-game winning streak snapped as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion didn’t have the depth to keep up with one of the Big East’s best for 40 minutes.

The Huskies (26-8) advanced to play fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (27-7) on Sunday in the West Region after losing in the first round under coach Dan Hurley the last two seasons. Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks to lead Saint Mary’s to a 63-51 win over VCU (27-8).

Adama Sanogo was 13-for-17 shooting and scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as fourth-seeded UConn took control and beat Rick Pitino’s Iona, 87-63, Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Albany, N.Y.

Advertisement

Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gaels with 14 points.

Pitino was coaching in his 24th NCAA Tournament and maybe his last with Iona. The 70-year-old seems to be in line for another high-profile job, with St. John’s as the apparent front-runner to land the two-time national champion.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

UConn trailed by a point at half, but came out of the break clicking. A 4-point play by Jordan Hawkins (13 points) immediately gave the Huskies the lead and then Sanogo went to work inside.

The 245-pound junior had a dunk, a hook, a couple of layups, and two free throws, scoring of 10 of the Huskies’ next 13 points as they grabbed a 54-43 lead.

The Gaels never really threatened again. Sanogo’s turnaround jumper from the baseline with 6:49 left made it 71-57 and the Huskies cruised into the second round for the first time since 2016.

Nunge, Xavier deny Kennesaw State

Terrell Burden got a shoulder past his defender and pushed into the paint, locking in on the rim for a chance to move Kennesaw State within reach of its first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Advertisement

Instead, Xavier’s Jack Nunge descended on him to make the play that capped the Musketeers’ late defensive surge — and saved their season.

Nunge blocked Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Xavier dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State to escape with a 72-67 victory in Friday’s first round at Greensboro, N.C.

The 7-footer’s block was part of the reason the Owls shot 2 for 15 over the final 9½ minutes, reversing the momentum in a game that had often left third-seeded Xavier (26-9) looking befuddled.

Souley Boum hit four clinching free throws in the final 2.6 seconds for the Musketeers, who ran off 15 unanswered points as part of a game-ending 24-6 run. That was enough to turn away the 14th-seeded Owls (26-9) in the program’s first-ever March Madness game.

Jerome Hunter scored a career-best 24 points to lead the Musketeers, while Boum had 17. Nunge had 10 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Burden and Chris Youngblood each scored 14 points to lead Kennesaw State.

Xavier will face No. 11 seed Pittsburgh, which got 13 points from Nelly Cummings and held sixth seed Iowa State to 23% shooting in a 59-41 win in the Midwest Region.

Michigan State clamps down for win

Joey Hauser scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State (20-12) clamped down defensively on No. 10 seed Southern Cal (22-11) in the second half for a 72-62 win in the first round of the East Region at Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins added 12 points apiece for Michigan State, which held USC to 34% shooting in the second half.

Joshua Morgan scored 14 and Kobe Johnson 13 to lead USC.

Michigan State will play No. 2 seed Marquette (29-6), which advanced after Kam Jones scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half in a 78-61 win over No. 15 Vermont (23-11).

Lohner, Baylor make quick work of UCSB

Caleb Lohner matched his scoring output from his previous 15 games combined, scoring 13 points in just 18 minutes, and No. 3 seed Baylor beat UC Santa Barbara, 74-56, in the first round at Denver.

The Bears (23-10) were led by Adam Flagler’s 18 points. LJ Cryer scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half, when Baylor held the Gauchos (27-8) to just 20 points on 30% shooting.

Miles Norris scored 15 points to lead the Gauchos, who shot 61.5% in the first half to take a 36-35 lead into the locker room.

Baylor will play sixth-seeded Creighton (22-12), a 72-63 winner over No. 11 North Carolina State (23-11) behind Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had a career-high 31 points to go with 10 rebounds.