Assumption women’s basketball adds first Elite Eight appearance to record-breaking season

“I’m not sure any of us thought it would be such a historic season,” said 27-year coach Kerry Phayre . “Having a never-give-up attitude, that just propelled us to this historic season.”

The 19th-ranked Greyhounds, now 27-5, secured the best start in program history (11-0), the most wins in a season, and their first Northeast-10 regular-season title. Now they’re headed to next week’s NCAA Division 2 Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Mo., another first.

After a 12-13 finish in 2021-22, the Assumption women’s basketball team was determined to make the program’s 50th campaign special — and that it did.

Following a regular season chock-full of accolades, Assumption hosted the East Regional for the first time. Though Dominican University dashed to a 9-0 lead early in the first-round game, Assumption closed with a 32-12 run in the fourth quarter for a 71-49 win.

“I think we all went in with a bunch of nerves, but … we fought our way back and never looked back,” said captain Amanda Mieczkowski, a junior guard from Hadley. “After that game … all the nerves were gone and we were ready to go.”

With the nation’s top scoring defense (50.8 points per game), the Greyhounds overwhelmed NE-10 rival Bentley, 62-47, in the semifinals and then topped Jefferson, 62-57, in Sunday’s regional final.

“We don’t have that superstar or two players that average 20 points a game — we’re very much a team first,” Phayre said. “You just never know from day to day who’s going to step up. Nobody really cares who scores or who shoots. We just want to be successful.”

Teagan Curran, a 5-foot-11-inch freshman guard from Duxbury via Tabor Academy, came off the bench to score 20 points in the East final. She was the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Assumption will take on Minnesota Duluth (29-3) in a national quarterfinal Monday (3:30 p.m.).

An inspiring skate for Karpa

Ipswich High grad McKinley Karpa has never let her cochlear implant stop her from playing hockey.

“I know coaches and teammates I’ve met were probably freaked out on the inside … but [playing] is actually easy,” said Karpa, a senior forward on the women’s team at Colby. “On the ice, you call for the puck … and it was hard to hear my teammates. So I just slowly adapted to keeping my head up while I’m playing.”

Karpa, who started playing hockey at age 7, skated on boys’ youth teams on the North Shore until her sophomore year of high school, when Ipswich joined the Beverly/Danvers co-op.

In her senior year, Karpa joined Team USA in an exhibition series at the Deaflympics, a competition sponsored by the International Olympic Committee. Though she had to play without her implant — all athletes were required to remove their hearing devices to level the playing field — her ability on the ice remained the same; she was named player of the game for her two-goal performance against Canada.

Playing without the implant, she said, “was a very different experience. When the ref blew the whistle, there were flashing lights around the rink, and there were people on the bench, signing. I felt bad because I don’t know sign … but we managed to communicate with each other and figure it out.”

Though her collegiate career began at the Division 1 level at RIT, Karpa transferred to Colby after just one semester, looking for a more relaxed athletic environment.

Karpa settled right in at Colby, scoring five goals in seven games her freshman year. With 19 points in 26 games this season, Karpa boosted the Mules (18-8) to the NCAA Division 3 tournament. They hosted a tournament game for the first time — a 5-2 first-round win over Norwich.

Despite falling to NESCAC rival Amherst in the quarterfinals Saturday, Karpa is ending her college career on a positive note, with her closest friends by her side.

“Playing this last season was very special to me because we had such a young team … and we were growing together,” Karpa said. “We grew into a family … and being a part of that journey was really special.”

What a run for Nichols men

The first two months of the season were a struggle for the Nichols men’s basketball team.

Three injured players — junior guard Tavon Jones, senior guard Quincy Ferebee, and junior guard Ty Rucker — returned, but the Bison struggled to a 6-5 start. Then in a conference matchup against Suffolk Jan. 5, something clicked.

Nichols shut down Suffolk, 90-76, triggering a program-best 20-game win streak that would last through the third round of the Division 3 tournament.

Nichols (26-2) soared to its sixth straight Commonwealth Coast Conference championship and made its first Elite Eight appearance since the 2018-19 season before losing to Swathmore, 78-77.

“It was truly something special to be a part of this team and to do something a lot of people didn’t think [we’d] be able to do,” said graduate student Matt Alectus, a 6-5 forward who was the CCC Player of the Year. “We really love each other as a family.”

Alectus (16.5 points, 11.9 rebounds per game), Jones (16.5), Rucker (16.4), former Cambridge Rindge & Latin standout Jakigh Dottin (15.2), and Ferebee (14.4) all averaged in double figures.

Smith women surge to Division 3 semis

Riding a 24-game win streak, the Smith women’s basketball team (30-1) has punched its ticket to the Division 3 semifinals for the first time.

Under the direction of 16-year coach coach Lynn Hersey, the WBCA’s Division 3 Coach of the Year, the Pioneers will take on Transylvania (31-0) Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. Rhode Island College (28-3), also making its first Final Four appearance, plays Christopher Newport (30-0) in the first game at 5 p.m. The winners advance to the national championship game April 1 in Dallas.

In its first Sweet 16 appearance, host Smith slipped by Mary Washington, 68-65, before toppling Trinity, 63-46, in a national quarterfinal in Northampton.

Morgan Morrison, a 6-foot senior forward from Detroit, has put together a tremendous season, averaging 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds in 31 starts, with 14 double-doubles. On Thursday, she was named the WBCA’s Division 3 Player of the Year.

Rhode Island College earned its trip to the semifinals with wins over Chicago (64-56) and Babson (60-47). Jeniyah Jones, a senior guard who was a two-time Division 1 state champion at Braintree High for coach Kristen McDonnell, is averaging 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds starting all 31 games.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.