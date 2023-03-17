A boxer’s reward for a decisive victory in Boston included two boxes of cannoli from Mike’s Pastry

It may have been the only time the super welterweight was caught off-guard all evening. The scheduled 10-round fight was supposed to be a step up for Walsh, but after his initial opponent had to withdraw last week with an injury, a game but overmatched Tucker filled in. He managed to connect on a few shots in the first round, but Walsh continued to press the attack and dropped Tucker three times in the second before the fight was stopped.

There was a surprise waiting for Callum Walsh at Agganis Arena Thursday night. After he easily dispatched Wesley Tucker in two rounds to improve to 6-0, the boxing prodigy from Cork, Ireland, returned to his dressing room to find two boxes of cannoli from Mike’s Pastry, courtesy of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, who, like Walsh, also worked with trainer Freddie Roach.

In the co-main event, Framingham native Danny O’Connor was able to shake off the rust from five years away from the ring and looked impressive in his one-sided victory over Luis Garcia to improve to 31-3-1. O’Connor was able to pick apart Garcia from the opening bell, and the southpaw opened a cut on the bridge of Garcia’s nose in the second round that led to the ring doctor examining him several times before the fight was finally halted at 1:55 of the fourth round.

A large portion of the 3,256 in attendance came out to see Weymouth’s Francis Hogan improve to 14-0 with a win over Jimmy Williams of New Haven, Conn. Sporting a Red Sox hat, Hogan brought the crowd to its feet as he made his way to the ring. The lanky middleweight was in control for much of the fight, using his considerable reach advantage to keep Williams at bay, then staggering him with a left several times throughout before the fight was stopped after the fifth round.

It may not be the last time Walsh and Hogan appear on the same card. Hogan may head west, where Walsh trains at Roach’s Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, for a Hollywood Fight Night event. UFC president Dana White, sitting ringside, spoke with Hogan as he exited the ring, while later in the evening Walsh drew cheers from the crowd after his fight when he suggested in the in-ring interview that he would entertain the possibility of returning to Boston to fight Hogan.

“I just think it would be a good fight,” Walsh said back in his dressing room while his entourage broke out the cannoli. “The man is here in Boston and he’s got a big fan base.

“I’m all about putting on good fights. I just think that would be a very good matchup. Maybe next year, I’ll bring my family and he’ll bring his and it will be a sellout.”

Francis Hogan (right) defeated Jimmy Williams in a middleweight bout Thursday. LINA BAKER_

