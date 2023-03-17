Buffalo Sabres sign NU goalie Devon Levi to three-year entry level deal

Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi signed a three-year entry level contract with the Buffalo Sabres, less than a week after the 21-year-old’s junior season ended when the Huskies failed to qualify for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament following a 2-1 overtime loss to Providence in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

Levi won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie last season, and is once again a finalist this year following a season in which he led the nation with a .923 save percentage.

He also led Hockey East goalies with 14 wins, six shutouts, a 1.81 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.