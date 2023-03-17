BU’s Case McCarthy stretchered off after heavy hit during Hockey East semifinal

Boston University alternate captain Case McCarthy appeared to be knocked unconscious by a heavy hit into the boards during the third period of Friday’s Hockey East semifinal at TD Garden. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

With the game between top-seeded BU and Providence scoreless in the third period, McCarthy skated into the Friars zone with the puck. Providence forward Patrick Moynihan slammed into McCarthy from his right, causing the senior defenseman to lose his balance and slam left-shoulder first into the boards at full speed.

Play was immediately stopped with 12:05 left as McCarthy fell to his back with his arms splayed out. As a BU trainer attended to McCarthy, players from both teams took to a knee and the Garden fell silent.