Fenway Sports Group selling Single A Salem Red Sox to Portland ownership

Salem is the third franchise Diamond has agreed to purchase this month, along with the St. Paul (Minn.) Saints and Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts.

Though the Red Sox will retain Salem as an affiliate — the sides extended their player-development relationship through the 2030 season two years ago — FSG intends to sell the team to the rapidly expanding Diamond Baseball Holdings. Salem would be DBH’s 16th minor-league franchise across all levels, a group which includes the Double A Portland Sea Dogs, whom Diamond bought in December.

Fenway Sports Group is trimming its portfolio, announcing Friday it had entered into an agreement to sell the Salem Red Sox, Boston’s Single-A affiliate in the Carolina League.

Advertisement

FSG bought the Salem franchise in 2007; the Red Sox moved their affiliation to it from Lancaster, Calif., for the 2009 season. It was the team’s “advanced” A-ball affiliate until Major League Baseball’s 2021 reorganization of the minors, when it switched places with the Greenville (S.C.) Drive.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The release announcing the sale agreement said current staff will continue to be led by Salem general manager Allen Lawrence.

“For 16 years, Allen and the entire team in Salem have been incredible partners who have made the entry point into the Red Sox Minor League system one that is welcoming and sets the standard for our culture,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a release. “Our connection to Allen and the entire player development team in Salem will remain intact and I know the organization is in good hands with DBH leaders like Pat Battle and Peter Freund at the helm. What they are doing to enhance the Minor Leagues through investment and technology will benefit Salem greatly and I have no doubt they will continue to build on what has been established in Salem under Allen’s capable guidance.”

Advertisement

The Carolina League must approve the transaction. FSG said it “is expected to be completed promptly.”