Harvard men advance to championship game with overtime win over Cornell

Had Cornell drawn up the perfect blueprint to beat Havard in Friday’s ECAC semifinal matchup, an ugly, grind-it-out slugfest is precisely how it would have looked.

But even playing an unfamiliar style and with their offensive weapons far from their best, the Crimson prevailed. Star winger Alex Laferriere broke a scoreless deadlock 4:28 into overtime to lift No. 2 Harvard past No. 3 Cornell at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y.