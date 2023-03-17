Quinn Hutson connects in overtime to lift Boston University men’s hockey into Hockey East championship game

The Terriers will play the winner of Merrimack and UMass Lowell in Saturday night’s title game back at TD Garden..

BU junior Drew Commesso made 37 saves as the Terriers improved to 26-10-0. Providence, which needed to win to keep its season alive, finishes at 16-14-7.

Freshman Quinn Hutson redirected a pass from Luke Tuch past Providence goalie Philip Svedeback (24 saves) at 10:52 of overtime to send Boston University to a 2-1 win over the Friars and into the men’s Hockey East championship game.

After a scoreless two periods, Providence got on the board first when Bennett Schimek scored 12:25 into the third.

Schimek appeared to be sending a pass to Liam Valente as he was cutting to the net, but the puck sailed on goal, where it beat Commesso five-hole.

A little more than five minutes later, the Terriers got the equalizer when Lane Hutson deked a Providence defender and carried the puck down the left side. The Hockey East Rookie of the Year sent a pass to the middle, where Dylan Peterson sent a shot in on Svedeback, who managed to get his blocker on it, but the puck deflected in.

Neither team was able to score in the final 2:32 of regulation, and the game headed to overtime, Providence holding a 34-15 edge in shots.

There was a scary moment earlier in the third period when BU senior Case McCarthy took a hit from Providence forward Patrick Moynihan and struck the boards at full speed. As silence fell over the crowd at TD Garden, BU trainer Larry Venis rushed out to attend to McCarthy, and eventually signaled for a stretcher.

With some assistance, McCarthy was able to get up and was immediately set on the stretcher, strapped in, and removed from the ice.

The Friars dominated the first two periods and had a 23-8 edge in shots as BU struggled to work through the neutral-zone trap. Providence had opportunities, but Commesso stood tall.

BU’s best chance in the first 40 minutes came midway through the second period when junior Nick Zabaneh skated the puck down the left side on a two-on-one and sent it across to a cutting Peterson, but the pick skipped past the forward and into the corner.

Providence came out on the attack in the first period, outshooting the Terriers, 11-2. The Friars had several good chances, particularly when they had a 5-on-3 power play for 41 seconds in the final five minutes of the period after BU was whistled for too many men, followed by a tripping call on Sam Stevens.

But Commesso was equal to the task, denying several bids, including a one-timer from Moynihan. Junior Nick Poisson had another chance late in the power play with a breakaway and managed to beat Commesso, but the puck clanged off the post.

BU received some good news when senior captain Domenick Fensore was deemed ready to play after participating in the pregame skate. The defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in the opening minute of the quarterfinal win over Vermont and labored to make it back to the bench before being assisted to the locker room.

He was listed on BU’s line sheet on the first defensive pairing alongside Ty Gallagher, but the Terriers carried seven defensemen as insurance in case Fensore could not go.

It was the third meeting in the last two weeks between the teams, as BU swept the Friars to close the season and clinch the Hockey East regular-season crown.

The losses left Providence as the No. 7 seed heading into conference tournament, but the Friars responded with a pair of overtime wins, defeating New Hampshire at home in the first round before upsetting Northeastern at Matthews Arena.

The Garden had not been friendly for the Terriers this season, BU having lost to Northeastern and Boston College in the Beanpot in February.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.