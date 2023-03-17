Patriots release cornerback Jalen Mills after injury-plagued 2022 season

The move opens up $4.96 million against the salary cap and creates $1.25 million in dead money.

The Patriots are releasing cornerback Jalen Mills, according to ESPN.

Mills had signed a four-year, $24 million contract in 2021 as part of New England’s spending spree during free agency that year. He played alongside J.C. Jackson his first season as a Patriot, before stepping up into a larger role.

Mills, who turns 29 in April, did not play in the final six games last season because of a groin injury. He finishes his two seasons in New England with one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and 61 solo tackles.

At cornerback, the Patriots have Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Shaun Wade. Safety Myles Bryant, whom the Patriots tendered earlier this week, can also play cornerback.

