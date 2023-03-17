Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki on one-year deal

Gesicki immediately fills a need for the Patriots, who traded Jonnu Smith to Atlanta earlier this week. At 6-foot-6, he brings a little bit more size.

The deal is for one year and $9 million.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with tight end Mike Gesicki, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Gesicki, who turns 28 in October, spent his first five seasons in Miami after getting drafted out of Penn State in the second round in 2018.

His best statistical season came in 2021, when he caught 73 passes for 780 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, when his role reduced significantly in Miami’s revamped offense, he finished with 32 catches for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He has appeared in 81 regular-season NFL games and has 231 receptions for 2,617 yards.

Gesicki has missed only one game, Week 15 against the Patriots in 2020, over his five-year career.

The Patriots may still want to draft a tight end to join Gesicki and Hunter Henry because this year’s class is deep. Both Gesicki and Henry are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2023 season.

