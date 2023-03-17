Triston Casas is interested in a contract extension, but says he hasn’t talked to the Red Sox about it

But with just under two weeks left before the start of the season, Casas said that he was unaware of any talks with the club about a long-term deal.

In recent days, catcher Keibert Ruiz, with just over a year of big league service time, inked an eight-year, $50 million deal with the Nationals, while rookie Corbin Carroll received an eight-year, $111 million deal from the Diamondbacks.

In January, first baseman Triston Casas expressed his openness in a long-term deal with the Red Sox. Two months later, the baseball calendar is at a point where such deals sometimes come to fruition.

“Not yet,” Casas said on Wednesday of contract talks with the club. “I can’t say I’m waiting on it because it’s not one of those things that you ever want to anticipate like, ‘Oh, when are they going to ask me about it?’”

Yet while he’s not anxious about potential discussions of a deal, Casas said his interest in such a contract remains undiminished.

“I’m definitely interested, of course,” he said. “I love the organization from top to bottom, everybody here. I think everybody knows that I get along with my teammates and everybody in between. And I’d love to spend a lot of time here for sure. … I definitely would love to spend the rest of my career here. It’s a beautiful place. I know Boston is a very passionate sports city. I’d love to be immersed in that for a really long time.”

