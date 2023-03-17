Ohio State women’s hockey dominates Northeastern as Huskies again ousted in national semifinals

DULUTH, Minn. — For the third straight year, the Northeastern women’s hockey season ended in Frozen Four disappointment. They were defeated, 3-0, by Ohio State in a national semifinal Friday afternoon.
The Buckeyes (32-5-2), the nation’s No. 1 team and seeking to defend their national championship, took control immediately, pushing Northeastern (34-3-1) into their zone and scoring 1:16 into the first. That put the Huskies on their heels and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Ohio State dominated from one end of the ice to the other. NU was never able to find sustained time in the offensive zone, and settled for a few breakaways as their best opportunities to score. OSU’s 53 shots were by far the most given up by Northeastern this season. The Huskies’ 15 were eight fewer than their previous season low.
Advertisement
Sloane Matthews, Makenna Webster, and Hadley Hartmetz had the goals for the Buckeyes, who will face either Wisconsin or Minnesota on Sunday.