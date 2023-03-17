Ohio State women’s hockey dominates Northeastern as Huskies again ousted in national semifinals

Ohio State players smother defenseman Hadley Hartmetz (6) after she put the Buckeyes up, 3-0, in the second period on Friday in Duluth, Minn. Shari L. Gross/Associated Press

DULUTH, Minn. — For the third straight year, the Northeastern women’s hockey season ended in Frozen Four disappointment. They were defeated, 3-0, by Ohio State in a national semifinal Friday afternoon.

The Buckeyes (32-5-2), the nation’s No. 1 team and seeking to defend their national championship, took control immediately, pushing Northeastern (34-3-1) into their zone and scoring 1:16 into the first. That put the Huskies on their heels and set the tone for the rest of the game.