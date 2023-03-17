Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the second NATO member country to agree to fulfill the Ukrainian government’s pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion. .

Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on Friday. Slovakia grounded its fleet last year and no longer uses the jets.

“Promises must be kept & when @ZelenskyyUa asked for more #weapons incl. fighter jets, I said we’ll do our best,” Heger tweeted, adding that military aid was key to ensuring Ukraine can “defend itself & the entire #Europe against #Russia.”