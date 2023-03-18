Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Tree swallows are arriving in numbers in various locations. Notable early migrants last week were a pectoral sandpiper in Ipswich and an indigo bunting at a feeder in Nantucket. Two reports of golden eagles in western Massachusetts came in along with small numbers of bohemian waxwings continuing to be seen among a large flock of cedar waxwings in North Adams. At least a single barnacle goose spent most of the week in the fields off School Street in Acton, and a possible second barnacle goose may have been in Concord, but the timing of the two birds was not confirmed.

Berkshire County: A golden eagle at Bartholomew’s Cobble, more than 10 bohemian waxwings among 120 cedar waxwings in downtown North Adams, a cackling goose at the Great Barrington Airport and three American wigeons and a ruddy duck at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield.

Bristol County: Two greater white-fronted geese on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, a cackling goose at the Nasketucket Bay State Reservation, an American oystercatcher at the Little Bay Conservation Area in Fairhaven, a piping plover in Westport and a brown thrasher at Stone Barn Farm in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: An Atlantic puffin and 59 Northern fulmars at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, three pacific loons, 12 red phalaropes and two common redpolls at Race Point Beach in Provincetown, a black vulture at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, an osprey at Cedar Pond in Orleans, two piping plovers at Sandy Neck Beach Park in Barnstable, a willet at Red River Beach in Harwich, a long-billed dowitcher at the Forest Beach Conservation Area in Chatham and a glaucous gull at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville.

Essex County: A blue-winged teal in Newbury, an early pectoral sandpiper off Argilla Road in Ipswich, seven Eastern meadowlarks at Alprilla Farm in Essex, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich and an orange-crowned warbler at Little Nahant.

Hampden County: A varied thrush at the Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow, where 19 tree swallows were also observed.

Hampshire County: A Virginia rail at the boardwalk by Fitzgerald Lake in Northampton, a cackling goose and two Lapland longspurs in the fields along Meadow Street in Amherst, a long-tailed duck at Quabbin Reservoir and three rusty blackbirds elsewhere in Belchertown.

Middlesex County: A continuing barnacle goose in the fields off School Street in Acton, two Northern shovelers at the Horn Pond Conservation Area, redheads at Hammond Pond Reservation and Gateway Park in Everett, a red-throated loon at the Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick and an orange-crowned warbler behind the University of Massachusetts Lowell Paul E. Tsongas Center.

Nantucket: Fourteen Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond, a blue-winged teal and an early indigo bunting.

Norfolk County: Five Iceland gulls and a king eider at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset, a canvasback and three tree swallows at Beaver Pond in Franklin and a black vulture at Blue Hills Reservation.

Plymouth County: Three sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, two American oystercatchers in Wareham and an American oystercatcher at Sippican Harbor in Marion, a black vulture in Whitman, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Cumberland Farms, six chipping sparrows on Vaughan Hill Road in Rochester, a grasshopper sparrow at World’s End Reservation, 11 snow buntings at the Duxbury Beach Park and an orange-crowned warbler at Nemasket Trail.

Suffolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye, a lesser black-backed gull and a thick-billed murre at Castle Island, two great egrets at Millennium Park in West Roxbury and two Eastern meadowlarks at Franklin Park.

Worcester County: Three continuing trumpeter swans at the Rice City Pond, a golden eagle at Quabbin Reservoir’s gate 43, two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin reservation in Lancaster, a canvasback at the Wachusett Reservoir’s gate 36, 30 tree swallows in Grafton, a canvasback at Coachlace Pond in Clinton and 30 evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.