Four adults displaced by 3-alarm fire in Somerville

No one was injured in the blaze and the fire is not believed to be suspicious, Grace Munns, a city spokesperson, said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Heavy flames burned and black smoke drifted from the upper floors of the home at 34 Walker St., according to video posted online .

A three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Somerville Saturday afternoon, displacing four adult residents, officials said.

Firefighters went to the two-unit home and saw heavy fire damage on the second and third floors, Munns said. The first floor had water damage and the rear garage had fire damage as well.

The city will help the four adults who were displaced as needed with relocation assistance, Munns wrote.

The Cambridge Fire Department tweeted that they provided mutual aid during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Munns wrote.

The Somerville Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.

No further information was immediately available.

Correspondent Jesus Marrero Suarez contributed to this report.

