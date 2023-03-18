Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum closed Saturday due to threatened protest

“We were informed that climate activists were planning a protest inside the Museum that could potentially put our community and artworks at risk,” the museum statement said. “After careful consideration, and an abundance of caution for the safety of our staff, volunteers, visitors and collection, we made the difficult decision to remain closed for the day.”

The climate protest was timed for the 33rd anniversary of the March 18, 1990 heist of works by artists including Degas, Manet, Rembrandt , and Vermeer from the museum, according to the museum’s statement Saturday morning.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum announced it would be closed Saturday after a group of climate activists said they planned to hold a demonstration there, the museum said in a statement.

Advertisement

A group of climate activists said in statement that they intended to use the empty frames left on display following the 1990 theft to exhibit original art works protesting the mass extinction of animal species due to climate change.

Other demonstrators were expected to hold a “die-in” at the museum’s courtyard, the group said.

Demonstrators working highlight the dangers posed by a warming climate have increasingly turned to holding protests at art museums around the world to draw more attention to their message.

In some cases, protesters have vandalized artwork, including throwing potatoes at a Monet in a museum in Potsdam, Germany, and soup onto a Van Gogh displayed in London.

Climate protesters of Last Generation after throwing mashed potatoes at the Claude Monet painting "Les Meules” at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum in October. Associated Press

The Gardner museum said in its statement that its namesake had envisioned it as a place to share “art community, and conversation.” Isabella Gardner was also an advocate for art and the environment.

But the museum denounced strategies that threatened artwork while protesting climate change.

“While it is our mission to uphold Isabella’s values, we do not support this type of tactic that targets art institutions and could possibly put the Museum’s collection, staff and visitors at risk,” Peggy Fogelman, the museum’s director, said in the statement.

Advertisement

The climate change threat is caused by warming of the planet due to the pollution of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere due to human activities. Scientists have long warned that if left unchecked, global warming will be devastating to plant and animal life, including human civilization.

It is expected to deplete groundwater supplies, lead to soaring high temperatures and more intense storms, and spark an increased threat of disease, and shortages of food and water around the world.

















John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.