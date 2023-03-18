Man fatally shot in Lawrence on Friday night

A man was fatally shot in Lawrence on Friday night, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Lawrence police received a series of 911 calls reporting shots fired and a man down in the area of 216 Walnut St. just before midnight, said a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Responding officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement .