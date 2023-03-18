MBTA says Green Line speed restrictions remain in place Saturday morning

“While running a Green Line test train in areas where defects had previously been detected, crews identified speed signs that need to be relocated to implement block restrictions. As [a] result, the global speed restriction will remain in place until this manual process is completed,” the posting said.

The agency said in a 4:30 a.m. Twitter posting that it would keep the Green Line speed restriction in place Saturday after finding some issues with the locations of speed sign.

The MBTA’s speed restrictions remained in place for much of its Green Line subway service Saturday morning, less than a day after the agency’s leader expressed optimism that the measures would be lifted by the start of the weekend.

Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville had told reporters Friday afternoon that the T was “optimistic” that it would lift its 25 mile-per-hour speed restriction on the entire Green Line by Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, speed restrictions of 10 to 25 miles per hour were in place on the entirety of the Green Line, along with parts of the Blue, Orange, Red, and Mattapan lines, according to a notification posted on the MBTA website.

The restrictions were in place “while track inspections are performed,” the agency said.

The speed restrictions were imposed more than a week ago by the transit agency after it misplaced or failed to create documentation that verified that its tracks were safe.

Gonneville, the MBTA, and Governor Maura Healey’s office have not yet released any information on how the transit agency lost track of the safety records.

“While initial review indicates that staff vacancies contributed to the documentation issue, the Governor has directed the MBTA to conduct a thorough review of this situation and take immediate corrective actions to ensure accountability,” a Healey spokeswoman said in a statement Friday night.

Healey has asked the Legislature for $20 million to help improve recruitment and the retention of MBTA employees, she said Friday.

Taylor Dolven and Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.













