Reports of bomb, gunman at Walmart in Seabrook, N.H. deemed hoax

Seabrook police officers responded to the store, located at 700 Lafayette Road, at around 11 a.m. following a report of a “possible explosive device,” police said in the statement.

Police are looking for a “person of interest” in the case, according to a statement from Seabrook police.

Reports of a possible bomb and an armed man at a Walmart Supercenter in Seabrook, N.H, where customers evacuated Saturday, were determined to be a hoax, according to Seabrook police.

While they were there, the department received a second phone call stating that a man with a firearm was in the Walmart, but officers quickly determined there was no such man, according to the statement.

The Walmart and nearby were evacuated while the New Hampshire State Police bomb squad swept the building, police said. They found nothing, according to the statement.

The store reopened at 1 p.m. after officers determined there was no threat to the public, police said.

An investigation into the incident has led to a person of interest and “charges will be forthcoming,” said Seabrook Police Deputy Chief Kevin Gelineau.

The threats are not believed to be related to “a series of similar calls that have been made across New England in recent months,” the statement said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Zachary Bunszell at zbunszell@seabrookpd.com or Lieutenant Timothy Mone at (603) 474-5200.





Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.