Three teenagers arrested following State Police pursuit from Avon to Milton

A trooper on patrol tried to stop a 2012 Toyota RAV4 that didn’t have a rear license plate nor a rear bumper shortly after midnight on Route 24 North in Avon, Procopio said.

Hildo Pina-Vaz, 18, from Roxbury; a 17-year-old Dorchester boy; and a 16-year-old Brockton girl are facing multiple charges, including motor vehicle offenses, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail Saturday evening.

Three teenagers are facing charges following an early Saturday morning pursuit by State Police from Avon to Milton, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV allegedly refused to stop and fled, Procopio said.

The trooper was authorized to pursue, Procopio said, and another trooper ahead deployed stop sticks across the road. The SUV drove over the stop sticks and both left side tires were damaged, he said.

The SUV exited onto Interstate 93 South and then used Exit 3 onto Blue Hill River Road in Milton, coming to a stop on Trout Brook Avenue, Procopio said.

The five occupants fled the vehicle as troopers approached, Procopio said, and three of them were found by troopers.

The last two who were inside the RAV4 were not found after a search by patrols and a State Police K-9 team, Procopio said.

