California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate

CORONADO, Calif. — A California military base was put in lockdown Friday night after a vehicle went through the facility’s main gate without stopping, a military spokesperson said.

Naval Base Coronado spokesperson Kevin Dixon told KNSD-TV that the driver was taken into custody by base guards after the "gate runner" drove without stopping through the entrance of Naval Air Station North Island, part of Naval Base Coronado.

Several patrol cars surrounded the entrance near 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard in Coronado around 10:30 p.m., KNSD-TV reported,