Bruins get back to .500 on current road trip with win over Wild

“We’ve been the hunted all year long,” coach Jim Montgomery said before puck drop. His team, he added, was “ready to hunt tonight.”

That was more than enough motivation for the Bruins.

ST. PAUL — The Wild have been the best team in the league over the last month, unbeaten in regulation (11-0-3) and challenging for the top spot in the West.

Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, and Trent Frederic (empty-netter) scored, the Bruins won two offside challenges, and slipped out of a Minnesota matinee with a 5-2 win.

It was the Wild’s first regulation loss since Feb.15, ending its franchise-record 14-game point streak.

Part of the hunt, Montgomery said, would involve taking the puck into the tough areas and staying there. The Bruins did that for most of the day, particularly the third line centered by Wild alum Charlie Coyle.

Overcoming a one-goal deficit, the Bruins (52-11-5) pulled even on this road trip (2-2-0), which will end Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

Linus Ullmark, improving to 34-5-1 in his 200th career game, made 29 saves. He did not take a shot at the empty net before Frederic zipped home his 16th goal with 1:57 left.

Ullmark and his mates were at their best on a five-on-three that lasted 1:24 at the end of the second period. They allowed two shots. The visitors were 4 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Oskar Sundqvist cut Boston’s lead to 3-2 on the power play at 7:17 of the third. About five minutes later, Bergeron, scoring his 25th of the year, took a Brad Marchand feed and snapped one under the bar. That was the 408th time the two longtime teammates have factored on a goal, a new franchise record.

On DeBrusk’s tying goal at 18:38 of the first, a rocket of a wrister after he streaked off the bench, Bergeron and Marchand assisted. That was connection No. 407, which broke the team mark held by Johnny Bucyk and Phil Esposito.

After the Bruins carried the opening minutes, the Wild made it 1-0 at 9:45 off a quick transition. Entering the zone, Brandon Carlo tangled with Millis’s Matt Boldy and then teammate Hampus Lindholm as the Wild zipped the puck to the front of the net. Short-time Bruin Marcus Johansson deposited a tic-tac-toe pass on a sudden three-on-one in front of Ullmark.

Some three minutes later, after the Bruins killed a Marchand tripping minor, Johansson fed Matt Dumba from behind the net. But the goal, at 13:02, was wiped out on an offside challenge. Connor Dewar was in Minneapolis while the puck was in St. Paul.

The Bruins tied it with 1:24 left in the first. Bergeron and Marchand harassed Dumba and Joel Eriksson Ek down low and won the puck to a safe area, then saw DeBrusk streaking off the bench. Pointing his compass to an unoccupied area, the winger caught Bergeron’s feed and launched a far-side rocket over Filip Gustavsson’s glove.

Jon Merrill, who committed stick fouls on consecutive shifts, helped the Bruins get ahead. Lindholm got the Minnesota PK shifting slightly away from Pastrnak, then found the sniper in the left circle. Pastrnak fired a low, far-side wrister for his 47th goal at 8:43.

It was his first power-play goal since Jan. 22, ending a drought of 21 games. Pastrnak hadn’t gone dry on the man-advantage for that long since the 27-gamer that ended his 2021 regular season.

About a minute later, the Bruins won another offside challenge, and this one was close enough to get the Xcel Energy Center crowd challenging the reputation that Minnesota folks are overly nice. They were heated that Boldy, who wound up scoring the would-be goal, entered the zone without possession.

Most of the 19,320 in attendance — the largest Wild bunch this season — booed the officials as they skated out for the third.

But not before Krejci made it 3-1 on a lucky bounce, at 14:03. He was looking for Charlie McAvoy’s stick at the far post, but instead found Johansson’s in the slot.





