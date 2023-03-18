Celtics clinch a playoff spot thanks to a Heat loss

For the ninth consecutive season, the Celtics are going playoff dancing.

Despite a painful 118-117 loss to the Jazz Saturday night in Utah, the Celtics had their playoff ticket punched thanks to the Heat’s 113-99 loss to the Bulls.

The Celtics’ playoff streak, which began in 2014-15, is the longest in the league. They’ve qualified in 15 of the last 16 years, and 19 of the last 22.