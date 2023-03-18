Celtics build enough cushion to survive Damian Lillard’s fourth-quarter scoring spree for Trail Blazers

Thankfully for the Celtics, the cushion they’d built for most of the night turned out to be ample, as they held on for a 126-112 win.

But few players are capable of turning a quiet night into a loud one like Lillard can. And after the Celtics pushed ahead by 21 points in the third quarter, Lillard erupted for 23 points during a stretch of just 6 minutes, 30 seconds in the fourth quarter.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For most of Friday night, the Celtics swarmed, trapped, and frustrated Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. It looked like their defensive effort would be sufficient, and that it would help them roll to a rare low-stress win.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boston, and Jaylen Brown added 27 points. Lillard finished with 41 points — 25 in the fourth quarter — but ultimately took just a bit too long to heat up.

Tatum has been in a long-range shooting slump and missed all eight of his 3-pointers in Wednesday’s win over the Timberwolves. He was just 2 for 11 Friday but set the tone with more aggressive play. His nine first-quarter free throws helped the Celtics take a 32-24 lead. He finished 16 for 18 from the stripe.

Boston expanded its advantage with Tatum on the bench to start the second quarter, and Luke Kornet gave Boston a surprising burst of scoring. He cut through the lane for a dunk, converted a putback, finished a crafty reverse layup, and then dunked as he was fouled. That helped offset an ugly stretch in which Boston committed four turnovers in 90 seconds.

Kornet played the entire second quarter and registered 9 points and four rebounds, and Boston took a 63-48 lead to the break.

The Celtics were in control for much of the third before the Blazers began to crawl back. A 3-pointer by Lillard with 3:54 left pulled Portland within 80-68, and even though he hadn’t done much up to that point, he can become flammable with little warning.

Portland missed a pair of 3-pointers that could have sliced their deficit to single digits, and the Celtics extended their lead by battling on the glass. After the second offensive rebound on one trip downcourt, Tatum found Griffin for a layup that ignited a 9-0 run that gave the Celtics their largest lead, 89-68.

Boston remained in control deep into the fourth before Lillard finally found a rhythm. His 3-pointer with 9:07 left pulled the Blazers within 98-83, and that was all he needed. He was 6 for 6 during his eruption, with three 3-pointers and eight free throws. His foul shots with 2:35 left pulled Portland within 113-105, and he had a chance to bring his team even closer moments later. But Marcus Smart’s steal led to a Brown dunk before Al Horford finished off the win with a 3-pointer that stretched the lead to 13.

