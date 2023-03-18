Freshman Lane Hutson scores Boston University another Hockey East championship with overtime goal

The Hockey East Rookie of the Year scored his second goal of the game when he sent in a wrister from inside the blue line that sailed past Merrimack goalie Hugo Ollas.

Lane Hutson scored at 1:57 of overtime to lift Boston University to a 3-2 win over Merrimack in the Hockey East men’s championship game at TD Garden.

Devin Kaplan drew BU (27-10-0) even at 9:02 of the third period. The freshman carried the puck across the zone from left to right before firing a shot above Ollas’s right pad to knot the score at 2-2.

Neither team was able to connect in the remaining 10:58 of regulation, and the conference championship was headed to overtime for the second year in a row.

BU held a 29-25 shot advantage heading into the extra period.

Merrimack (23-13-1), which was seeking its first Hockey East title in its third appearance in the final, took a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes after senior Mac Welsher scored at 15:09 of the second period. Tristan Crozier won a face off and sent the puck back between his legs to Welsher, who one-timed it past BU goalie Drew Commesso (23 saves), blocker side.

The Terriers had a pair of good looks in the final minute of the period, but Ollas (27 saves) stopped shots by senior Sam Stevens and sophomore Ty Gallagher with his right pad to keep the Warriors in front. The Terriers had a 22-17 advantage in shots through 40 minutes.

Junior Christian Felton staked the Warriors to an early lead with a shorthanded goal at 6:57 of the first period, tipping a pass from senior Ben Brar to beat Commesso five-hole. It was the first shorthanded goal in a Hockey East title game since 2001.

Brar skated the puck along the boards on the right side and sent it to the middle, where Felton was able to redirect it for his second goal of the season. The early lead appeared to be a good omen for Merrimack, which entered the game with a 17-2 record when scoring first.

BU freshman Jeremy Wilmer was whistled for slashing on the play, and Merrimack nearly extended the lead when freshman Zach Brookman took a feed from Will Calverley and went in on a breakaway, but Commesso was able to make the stop to keep the Terriers’ down by only a goal.

The 1-0 Merrimack lead held into the first intermission. The Terriers, who held a 10-9 advantage in shots, carried a 5-on-3 power play into the second after Mike Brown was whistled for slashing at 19:21 of the first and Brar went off for interference at 19:31.

BU was able to take advantage 38 seconds into the second period when Hutson beat Ollas. With the Terriers still on the two-man advantage, senior Domenick Fensore sent a pass over to the freshman, who one-timed it from the circle for the equalizer.

The Terriers were playing without senior forward Wilmer Skoog, who was suspended for his hit from behind on Providence defenseman Cam McDonald in BU’s semifinal win Friday. Skoog was whistled for boarding on the play and served a two-minute penalty. Providence coach Nate Leaman said after the game that McDonald broke his hand on the play.

BU was also minus senior defenseman Case McCarthy, who suffered a season-ending injury when he was knocked into the boards in the third period against the Friars.

