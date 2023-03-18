Gustavo Bou’s goal lifts Revolution over Nashville

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have tried nearly everything to break down Nashville SC’s defenses since the Tennessee team joined MLS in 2020. It took until the sixth meeting of the teams for the Revolution to come through with a victory, as they won, 1-0, Saturday night.

Gustavo Bou’s 52d-minute solo run made the difference for the Revolution (3-1-0, 9 points) before a Gillette Stadium crowd of 14,930. Nashville (2-1-1, 7 points) went on the offensive more than usual in this game, but the Revolution, who visit D.C. United next Saturday, held off a late onslaught.