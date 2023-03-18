Hockey East parity has been pleasure to watch, even if it’s curtailed NCAA tournament opportunities

Losing would put them in livin’-on-a-prayer mode along with Cornell and Alaska, hoping that a trio of outliers didn’t win their conference titles and cost them at-large invitations to the 16-team field.

Beating Boston University in Saturday night’s Hockey East final at the Garden would earn the weary Warriors not only their first Hockey East crown, but also an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, their first in a dozen years.

Two double-overtime playoff triumphs in a row and what did it get Merrimack’s overtaxed hockey team? A definite maybe.

The odds were decent that Merrimack, which prevailed over UMass-Lowell, 2-1, in Friday’s semifinal, would get in. Either a victory by Harvard in the ECAC final or St. Cloud in the NCHC title match would do it.

Otherwise, the Warriors hit the golf course early and Hockey East would be limited to one NCAA entrant (BU) for the first time since the conference made its post-season debut in 1985.

“It’s a unique year for Hockey East,” observed Merrimack coach Scott Borek, whose charges have won seven straight outings to stay in the conversation. “Usually you come here and three teams are already going to the national tournament.”

That’s generally been the minimum. In 2016, half a dozen Hockey East teams earned spots. That seemed possible at New Year’s, but the contenders began dropping games and sinking in the PairWise rankings that determine the NCAA entrants.

“We went from a situation where we were four, five, or six teams looking good, and we had this two-week stretch and came out on the other side with half of what we went into it with,” said commissioner Steve Metcalf. “Eight of our 11 had a bad result or two or three.”

Such is the downside of top-to-bottom parity, which has become Hockey East’s defining quality. Intramural warfare weekend after weekend produces survivors that are ready to rumble in late March.

“We are battle tested,” said Metcalf. “None of our teams are afraid of anyone. They won’t be intimidated by any team they play.”

This season’s battling, though, produced an unusual number of PairWise casualties, exacerbated by damaging non-league defeats. Northeastern lost to Sacred Heart and Bentley. Providence was beaten by Brown and Princeton. UMass-Lowell was swept at home by Alaska Anchorage.

“When you don’t get those results that you’re expecting, the math stays with you the whole year,” mused Metcalf.

The PairWise math favors lopsided conferences. The ECAC, which was positioned to qualify as many as four teams when play began Saturday, was that way this year.

Its top three won a combined 74 games, its bottom three only 22. Only four teams had winning marks. So Quinnipiac and Harvard have been rock-solid for a spot for a while, with Cornell and Colgate still alive.

Except for BU, which essentially wrapped up an at-large berth weeks ago, everybody else in Hockey East was in desperation mode when its one-and-done playoffs began. So it wasn’t surprising that five of the six quarterfinal and semifinal games were decided in overtime.

“You stop for a second, the season’s over,” said Merrimack center Matt Copponi, who scored the Friday winner against UMass-Lowell after 90 minutes.

Hockey East was smart to do away with the best-of-three quarterfinal format before last season. It was a boon to higher seeds playing at home and a considerable hurdle for lower ones on the road.

The remainder of the tournament doesn’t work that way, nor do the NCAAs. Lose and you’re gone, unless you’ve already earned your spot in the nationals by your season-long body of work, as BU did.

“It makes it exciting because you’ve got a chance at the end of the year,” said Metcalf. “If you want to do something special, you can.”

Providence, which finished its regular season with only three victories in its final 14 contests, was a bounce of the puck away from beating BU on Friday and playing for the title.

Boston College, which went winless in eight straight from January into February, took Merrimack the distance and beyond in their quarterfinal.

The Warriors themselves survived a mid-season swoon and still were standing on Saturday with two significant prizes to play for. Their first Hockey East trophy, and the right to keep playing.

Winning the first guaranteed the second. Losing meant waiting nervously in the locker room for news from Lake Placid and St. Paul, hoping that Colgate and Colorado College didn’t cash their longshot tickets. Such is life inside March’s frozen bubble.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.