Kailey Sullivan and Addie Ruter lead the way for Foxborough girls’ basketball in dominant win over Dracut in Division 2 title game

LOWELL — Foxborough girls’ basketball relied on its balance and defensive intensity to outlast Dracut, 73-53, and capture a Division 2 state championship Saturday night at the Tsongas Center.
The No. 5 Warriors (24-1) built a 36-26 halftime lead, extended the margin to 56-36 through three, and withstood one final surge from the No. 6 Lady Middies (20-7).
Sophomores Kailey Sullivan and Addie Ruter paced Foxborough with 18 points apiece. Versatile junior Camryn Collins added 15 before fouling out midway through the fourth.
“It’s so awesome. I’m so blessed to be here,” Collins said. “We fought hard all season, and to be able to execute and come out with the trophy, I’m just so grateful.”
Senior standout Ashlee Talbot, who finished her Dracut career with 1,492 points, poured in a game-high 28. The Middies made some noise in the fourth quarter and cut it to 13, but the Warriors prevailed.
“I came to Dracut for the reason of changing the program,” Talbot said. “I think we did just that. No other team has really made it here. Just how much the little kids look up to us, and want to change it as well, it’s what I came here for.”
This is Foxborough’s fourth state title in program history and its first since 2020, when it shared the honor with Taconic.
Foxborough 73, Dracut 53
at Tsongas Center, Lowell
Dracut (20-7) ........................................17 9 10 17 — 53
Foxborough (24-1)............................... 21 15 20 17 — 73
DRACUT — Ashlee Talbot 9 6 28, Brodie Gannon 1 3, Lamees Alasaad 2 4, Amaya Alkassar 3 6, Emma Felker 5 12. Totals 20 6 53.
FOXBOROUGH — Camryn Collins 5 4 15, Isabelle Chamberlin 2 0 4, Kailey Sullivan 6 2 18, Erin Foley 0 3 3, Kylie Sampson 1 1 4, Ava Hill 4 2 11, Addie Ruter 8 2 18. Totals 26 14 73.
3-pt. goals: D Ashlee Talbot 4, Brodie Gannon, Emma Felker 2; F Camryn Collins, Kailey Sullivan 4, Kylie Sampson, Ava Hill.
